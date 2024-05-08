Murray set to return from injury at Geneva Open - Capital Sports
Andy Murray

Tennis

Murray set to return from injury at Geneva Open

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 8 – Andy Murray is set to return from injury at the Geneva Open this month.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has been a given a wildcard for the clay-court tournament in Switzerland, which begins on 18 May.

The 36-year-old Briton, who is expected to retire this season, has been out since late March after rupturing his ankle ligaments at the Miami Open.

Murray opted not to have surgery on the injury to reduce recovery time with hopes of playing at both the French Open and Wimbledon, as well as the Olympics in Paris this summer.

The Scot, who turns 37 in May, previously said he does not plan to “play much past this summer” but wants to compete at another Olympic Games before he retires.

The French Open starts on 26 May and Wimbledon, where Murray is a two-time champion, begins on 1 July, while the Olympics take place from 26 July.

The US Open is the final Grand Slam tournament of the season and starts on 26 August in New York.

In this article:
