Liverpool are champions in everyone’s head, says Wenger

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10 – Arsene Wenger says Liverpool will be regarded as 2019/20 Premier League winners even if the season is abandoned because of the coronavirus.

The Reds are 25 points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester City after a remarkable season to date. They need just two wins to secure their first domestic title since 1990, but it still remains unclear whether the season will ever restart.

The United Kingdom is currently still in lockdown due to the pandemic and there is no clear solution to how and when the league could get going again after it was halted on March 13.

A number of people have suggested that voiding the season is the only way to go with former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson offering support for Karren Brady’s cancel the season suggestion.

Brady was ridiculed for suggesting as much in March, but Johnson agreed and said: “In my opinion, if things don’t change pretty swiftly, we’ll have to cancel the season.

“It’s a pretty extreme measure, but if you look at the other end of the table, you can’t just relegate clubs based on their position in the table after 28 or 29 matches.”

Wenger though says Liverpool will be everyone’s champions regardless of the outcome.

Wenger told talkSPORT: “Jurgen has done extremely well because that club has waited 30 years for this title.

“And when you think they have such a massive difference [points gap] to the second team, Manchester City, as well – 25 points, it’s absolutely massive.

“No matter what England will decide, Liverpool are champions in everyone’s head, I think.”

The Premier League’s plan to resume the season in June has been titled ‘Project Restart’ and a host of temporary changes may be made in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.”

