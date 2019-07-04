Uganda Cranes players train after cease fire with FUFA

Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 4 – Uganda Cranes players returned to training on Wednesday night after a long closed doors meeting with officials from the Uganda Football Federation (FUFA) over a debacle on allowances and match winning bonuses.

The players refused to train on Tuesday demanding better payment from FUFA after qualifying to the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since 1978

In a terse statement released by FUFA Wednesday morning, the bosses claimed that the players wanted to renegotiate a contract that was already existing and hence the stand-off.

But, a meeting on Wednesday night at their Raddison Blue residence, consensus was reached, with the players heading to training at their Arab Contractors Complex base a few minutes after 10pm.

“Considering the magnitude and importance of the event of Uganda Cranes match against the Teranga Lions of Senegal, the interests of the nation, government, the sponsors and the gallant fans, FUFA has agreed to pay 6,000 USD (Sh600,000) to each player over and above the agreed terms in the Code of Conduct,”

“Matters of Finances will not be discussed until the end of Uganda cranes participation in the Tournament. This position has been duly communicated to the players,” a statement from FUFA added.

According to the Federation, each player in camp has already been paid Sh1.5mn (UGX55mn) in training and camp allowances as well as winning bonuses for their victory over DR Congo and draw against Zimbabwe.

In the structure which according to FUFA was agreed upon before the team started training, each player was to receive Sh3,000 (30USD) per day for their 14-day training camp in Uganda, Sh15,000 per day (150USD) for their camp in Abu Dhabi and the competition in Egypt Sh400,000 for a draw (USD4,000), Sh300,000 for a win (USD3,000) and Sh500,000 (USD5,000) if they win their round of 16 match.

FUFA further stated that each player had already been paid the bonuses from the DR Congo win and Zimbabwe draw, the allowances from their Uganda training camp and foreign camp as up to June 30.