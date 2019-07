Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 3 – Uganda Cranes players staged a protest and refused to attend their training on Tuesday night in Cairo over a pay dispute.

The players refused to train accusing the Ugandan Football Association of dishonesty as far as paying their camp and winning allowances was concerned.

Cases of teams protesting over non-payment of allowances have been common at this year’s AFCON with Nigeria and Zimbabwe players having also staged protests before.

-Developing story-