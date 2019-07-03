Prize money to spice up 2019 Sevens Series

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 2 – Clubs participating in this year’s Kenya Rugby Union National Sevens Series will have an extra carrot dangled in their faces after an improved sponsorship purse from Stanbic Bank meant there will be enough to introduce prize money into the competition.

The winners of the overall title will walk home with Sh500,000 with the second placed team winning Sh250,000 and the third placed team earning Sh150,000. Not enough for six rounds of the competition, but for a start this will give teams an extra motivation to fight for the crown.

Also, host clubs will have an improved kitty of Sh1.4mn for their logistical planning, up from last season’s Sh1mn.

This is after Stanbic increased their sponsorship from Sh9mn to Sh14.35mn for the new season rolled out across the 10 weeks of the competition that starts July 20 and runs all through to September 8.

Division Two sides will also have a piece of cake to fight over with the winners taking Sh150,000 while the losing finalists earns a Sh50,000 compensation.

-Women’s tournament

At the same time, the circuit has introduced a women’s tournament which will be held at the Christie Sevens hosted by Kenya Harlequins where the winner of the tourney walks home with Sh100,000.

According to Abraham Ongenge, Stanbic Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, the bank’s investment in the tournament is aligned to continuous pursuit of promoting a homegrown agenda through people and rugby.

“This investment has contributed to a thriving sports economy ecosystem demonstrable in the socio-economic impact across sport, business and youth in the years we’ve worked with Kenya Rugby Union,” he said.

“The tournament has put us in the front seat of supporting grassroots initiatives which is already providing value to a new generation keen to develop their skills – that way helping maintaining the men’s rugby ranking and stature at the global and African sphere,” he further stated.

Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla said: “These are very exciting times for our sport and this deal will hugely benefit sevens rugby game. The renewal of the title sponsorship of the National Sevens Circuit further demonstrates the confidence that corporates have in rugby in building the sports economy.”

2019 Calendar

20th/21st July – Kakamega7s, Bull Ring (Hosted by Kabras)

27th/28th July – Kabeberi7s, Kinoru Stadium (Hosted by Mwamba)

3rd/4th August – BREAK

10th/11th August – Dala7s, Mamboleo Showgrounds (Hosted by Kisumu)

17th/18th August – Prinsloo7s, Nakuru Athletics Club (Hosted by Nakuru)

24th/25th August – BREAK

31st Aug/1st Sept – Christie7s, RFUEA Grounds (Hosted by Kenya Harlequins)

7th/8th Sept – Driftwood7s, Mombasa Sports Club (Hosted by Mombasa)