Exciting AFCON last 16 line-up complete

CAIRO, Egypt, Jul 3 – Tunisia and South Africa filled the final two places in the Africa Cup of Nations last-16 draw Tuesday after a tense finish to the group stage.

Already-qualified Mali defeated Angola 1-0 through an Amadou Haidara thunderbolt to win Group E and eliminate the losers from the competition.

Tunisia, ranked second in Africa behind Senegal, could only draw 0-0 with debutants Mauritania but the point secured second place behind Mali.

Mali won the group with seven points followed by Tunisia with three and Angola and Mauritania with two each.

Angola losing meant South Africa sneaked in, joining Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin as the best four third-place teams.

Mali will face the Ivory Coast in the last-16 stage while Tunisia meet Ghana, who are chasing a seventh consecutive top-four finish in the Cup of Nations.

Highlight of the eight second round matches is be the clash of defending champions Cameroon and Nigeria, who have won the competition eight times between them.

Complete AFCON last 16 roster

05.07.2019 Morocco vs Benin (Al Slaam), Uganda vs Senegal (Cairo International Stadium)

06.07.2019 Nigeria vs Cameroon (Alexandria), Egypt vs South Africa (Cairo International Stadium)

07.07.2019 Madagascar vs DR Congo (Alexandria), Algeria vs Guinea (30th June Stadium)

08.07.2019 Mali vs Cote d’Ivoire (Suez), Ghana vs Tunisia (Ismailia)

