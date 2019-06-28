Olunga double earns Kenya AFCON hope

Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jun 28 – Michael Olunga scored a goal in either half as Kenya restored it’s hope for an Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 berth with a 3-2 victory over East Africa neighbors Tanzania in a thrilling Group C match at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Thursday night.

Kenya twice came from behind to draw 2-2 before Olunga scored the winner with a nasty low shot off a swiftly executed counter attack.

Stars will now need to pick at least a point against Senegal in the final match of the group on Monday to have some concrete hope of remaining in Egypt for the round of 16.

-More to follow