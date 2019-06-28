You are here:

Olunga double earns Kenya AFCON hope

Harambee Stars players line up before their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Algeria at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on June 23, 2019.

CAIRO, Egypt, Jun 28 – Michael Olunga scored a goal in either half as Kenya restored it’s hope for an Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 berth with a 3-2 victory over East Africa neighbors Tanzania in a thrilling Group C match at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Thursday night.

Kenya twice came from behind to draw 2-2 before Olunga scored the winner with a nasty low shot off a swiftly executed counter attack.

Stars will now need to pick at least a point against Senegal in the final match of the group on Monday to have some concrete hope of remaining in Egypt for the round of 16.

-More to follow

