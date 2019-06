Shares

CAIRO, Egypt, Jun 22 – Hosts Egypt kicked off their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a high, beating Zimbabwe 1-0 in the opening game played at a fully packed Cairo International Stadium on Friday night.

Mahmoud Trezeguet slammed home the all-important goal as the Pharaohs chalked in their first three points to roll off their mission for a record-stretching eighth African title well on course.

-More to follow