Manyatta, Al-Ahly clash in Chapa Dimba final

MERU, Kenya, June 22 – A mouth-watering clash is expected at the Kinoru stadium on Sunday as Manyatta United FC from Nyanza take on Rift Valley’s Al-Ahly FC in the boys’ National grand finale of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Youth tournament.

The Kisumu based Manyatta United edged out the champions of Western, Lugari Blue Saints to qualify for finals scoring 2-1 in a semi-finals dubbed Mashemeji derby considering the origins of the teams.

It was a tough call for both sides that sought dominance in the game played in a fully packed Kinoru stadium.

“The game was tensed and so tough. We had tough opponents who were equally fit. This was not easy but we did our best. We will face our opponents tomorrow in the finals with courage and hope to triumph,” said Ibrahim Ochieng, Striker, Manyatta United.

Al-Ahly FC from Rift Valley also qualified for finals after putting up a stunning game against South B United from Nairobi scoring 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

“This win is a great opportunity to us and honestly it has not been very easy. The game was tough as our opponents kept equalizing each minute we scored. We still have a tough match tomorrow but remain hopeful to win,” said Abdirahman Abdullahi, Captain Al-Ahly FC

Manyatta will therefore face Al-Ahly FC in the grand finale tomorrow. The game is expected to be a do or die match as the two teams fight for the National glory.

Kitale Queens and Acakoro Ladies from Nairobi will also face off in the girls grand finals tomorrow. Kitale Queens and Acakoro Ladies qualified for the grand finale after beating their opponents Barcelona Ladies from Central 6:1 and Changamwe Ladies from Coast 4-2 respectively in the girls semifinals held yesterday.

The losing Semifinalists, Lugari Blue Saints and South B United pocketed Ksh250,000 cash reward each.

The winner in the tomorrow’s finals will take home Ksh 1million while the losing finalist will walk away with Ksh 500,000 among other individualized prizes.