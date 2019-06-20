Kenya dominates Beach Volleyball in Sal

Shares

SAL, Cape Verde, June 20 – The Kenya’s Beach Volleyball pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomie Too have cruised to their second straight sets victory at the Africa Beach Games in Sal, Cape Verde Islands.

Guinea Bissau’s Aissatu Tuncara and Dalia Mutar struggled to contain the Kenyan duo especially on their service game that worked well for the Kenya team.

Kenya took an early 3-1 lead in the first set, and soon it became 8-1 and 12-3 before Aruthless 21-8 win for Kenya in the first set.

In the second set the Kenyans were more clinical, and Guinea Bissau only scored points out of minimal errors by the Kenyans. After a 9-1 lead, the Kenyans pressed hard on the gas peddle to humiliate the Bissau team 21-5. The set barely went to 12 minutes before it was over.

“We start slow as we gauge the speed of the opponnt before we engage them,” said Makokha.

Kenya will next face Nigeria in their final pool match before the quarter finals.

“We know Nigeria very well. They have played together for sometime, so it will be a good match,” added Too.

The Kenya ladies had no mercy for Sierra Leone in the first match on Wednesday afternoon, winning in straight sets of 21-14 and 21-19.