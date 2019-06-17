Woodland leads Rose, Koepka by two through nine at US Open

Shares

PEBBLE BEACH, United States, Jun 16 – Gary Woodland took a two-shot lead over two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose into the back nine at Pebble Beach on Sunday in the final round of the US Open Golf Championship.

On a day when birdies were coming thick and fast on the front nine at Pebble Beach, Woodland bolstered his overnight lead with birdies at the second and third that took him to 13-under.

He led by three until a bogey at the ninth saw him make the turn 12-under.

Rose, who started the day one adrift, opened with a birdie but immediately gave the stroke back with a bogey at the second. After seeing a birdie putt at four circle the cup and stay up, Rose birdied the sixth but he was back to 10-under after a bogey at eight — level with Koepka, who blasted out of the gate with four birdies in the first five holes but also dropped a shot at eight.

The fireworks among the final-round leaders were no surprise after early starters Marcus Kinhult and Webb Simpson fired five-under 66s.

Australian Adam Scott was six-under for the day through 12 after four birdies and an eagle, but slipped back with a double-bogey at 13 that left him eight under for the tournament, tied with playing partner Xander Schauffele.

Tiger Woods showed that there were birdies to be had on the back nine as well, rebounding from four early bogeys with six birdies in his last 12 holes to post a two-under 69 for a two-under par total of 282 for the week.