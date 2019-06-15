Posta beat Stima to gain playoff advantage

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – Veteran defender Jockins Atudo and Francis Nambute found the target to hand Posta Rangers advantage following their 2-1 over National Super League side Nairobi Stima in a Kenyan Premier League playoff first leg promotion at the Karuturi Sports Ground.

A win for Posta in the return leg will guarantee the mail men a stay in the top flight league while Nairobi Stima will have no choice but to play in the second tier league.

Nairobi Stima came into the encounter seeking to become the first National Super League side to earn promotion to the Kenyan Premier League through the playoffs route while Posta Rangers, on the other hand, will be looking to prolong their three-year stay in the KPL.

Rangers took the lead in the fifth minute when Atudo delivered a sumptuous free-kicks that left Jacob Osano rooted to the ground.

Stima got back to the game and dominated the rest of the half as they restored parity at the depth of the first half as Dennis Oalo’s sublime free-kick rattled the back of the net to extend his lead at the top scorer’s summit to 25 goals.

Stima began the second half from where they left from but they squandered a glorious chance in the 47th minute when Patrick Asiku got past Gradus Ochieng but delayed his shot which allowed Charles Odete to return and clear the ball out for a corner.

Posta regained their lead 58th minute when Felix Olouch wasted a golden chance but Stima failed to clear their lines as Francis Nambute’s overhead kick found the back of the net.

Stima dropped off their pace in the game after conceding the second as they failed to create open chances as they did in the first half. Posta held on for the win with the second leg slated for Wednesday 19th June at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Subs: Eluid Emase, Ezekiel Nyati, Jerry Santo, Elvis Osok, Joseph Nyaga, Jared Obwoge, Ken Mutembei.

-By Futaa.com-