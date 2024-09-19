Spurs struggle to edge past Coventry in Carabao Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 19 – Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou warned “there is no quick fix” for his side despite their dramatic late win over Championship side Coventry City in the Carabao Cup third round.

Brennan Johnson scored a 93rd-minute winner as two late goals helped Tottenham come from behind and paper over an underwhelming performance.

Tottenham struggled for large periods and fell behind when Brandon Thomas-Asante gave the hosts a deserved lead, sweeping in Norman Bassette’s low cross in the 63rd minute.

But Djed Spence equalised for the Premier League outfit in the 88th minute after being put through by Dejan Kulusevski.

Five minutes later, Johnson completed the turnaround with a composed finish after a fine through-ball from Rodrigo Bentancur.

“We had to just hang in there somehow and we did,” Postecoglou told Sky Sports. “We weren’t fluent or cohesive.

“I have consistently said there is no easy or quick fix to where we want to get to and one result doesn’t change that.”

Victory ended Spurs’ two-match losing run and ensured the north London club would be in next Wednesday’s last 16 draw.

Spurs survive almighty scare

Postecoglou added that Wednesday’s performance could give his side that “little bit of belief” to kick on this season especially as they continue to digest Sunday’s derby defeat by Arsenal.

“Tonight we showed what we have been missing the first four games,” he said. “A little bit of spirit to fight our way and find a way to win a game of football.”

Even so, Spurs were second-best for the first 88 minutes at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Shortly before the opener, Coventry’s Haji Wright had an effort cleared off the line by Ben Davies after Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster misjudged a long ball forward.

And after taking the lead, the Sky Blues, who are 14th in the Championship, had two big chances to double their advantage but Ellis Simms headed wide and Ephron Mason-Clark was inches away from turning in a Simms pass across goal.

Coventry keeper Ben Wilson made a big save to deny a Davies header at 0-0, but was helpless to keep out Spence and Johnson in the closing stages.

The result kept alive one of Tottenham’s 2024/25 trophy chances in the same week manager Ange Postecoglou received some negative reaction for saying he “always” wins silverware in his second season.

Coventry will reflect how they were only just unable to add another Premier League scalp to their list of recent cup upsets following their run to the FA Cup semi-finals last season.