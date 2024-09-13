Bentancur charged by FA over racial slur on teammate Son

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 13 – Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged by the Football Association for using a racial slur about team-mate Son Heung-min.

Appearing on Uruguayan TV in June, Bentancur was asked by a presenter for a Tottenham shirt, before replying: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Bentancur later apologised on Instagram and said his comments were a “very bad joke”.

The FA said the 27-year-old Uruguay international had been “charged with an alleged breach of FA rule E3 for misconduct in relation to a media interview”.

“It’s alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought into disrepute,” said a statement from English football’s governing body.

The FA said this constituted an “aggravated breach… as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin”.

In terms of a length of ban, FA laws say, external “match-based sanctions of 6-12 games will be recommended to regulatory commissions for almost all acts of discrimination by individual participants”.

Bentancur has until Thursday, 19 September to respond to the charge.