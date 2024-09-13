Bentancur charged by FA over racial slur on teammate Son - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Son and Bentancur. PHOTO/BBC

English Premiership

Bentancur charged by FA over racial slur on teammate Son

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 13 – Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged by the Football Association for using a racial slur about team-mate Son Heung-min.

Appearing on Uruguayan TV in June, Bentancur was asked by a presenter for a Tottenham shirt, before replying: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

Bentancur later apologised on Instagram and said his comments were a “very bad joke”.

The FA said the 27-year-old Uruguay international had been “charged with an alleged breach of FA rule E3 for misconduct in relation to a media interview”.

“It’s alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought into disrepute,” said a statement from English football’s governing body.

The FA said this constituted an “aggravated breach… as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin”.

In terms of a length of ban, FA laws say, external “match-based sanctions of 6-12 games will be recommended to regulatory commissions for almost all acts of discrimination by individual participants”.

Bentancur has until Thursday, 19 September to respond to the charge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved