Starlets trio, dropped from World Cup squad, to travel with team to Dominican Republic

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 18 – Three players who had been dropped from the national Under-17 girls’ football team to the Under-17 World Cup will now be part of the travelling party to the Dominican Republic after President William Ruto’s intervention.

Sheryl Amuok, Mitchelle Waithera and Claire Meris will travel with the team although they will not feature for the Junior Starlets.

“I know they made a huge contribution getting us here. They may not be in the team to play but as has been asked, I want them to be in the team that will accompany you. I wish for them to be part of this historic event as representatives of those who were part of this team but didn’t make it because it could only be a certain number. I wish it was more,” President Ruto said.

He was responding to a request by Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen who had pleaded that the trio be enabled to support their peers from the stands. President William Ruto hands over the national flag to Junior Starlets captain Elizabeth Ochaka at State House Nairobi. PHOTO/COURTESY

“I had already spoken to you and I want to reiterate here that even though they are not going to travel as part of this team…as players…I want to request your kind office to find it in your eternal generosity to support these three to go as part of the fans to support this team from the stands and watch their friends playing,” Murkomen said.

The trio were missing from coach Mildred Cheche’s final squad of 23 to the Dominican Republic where they play England, North Korea and Mexico in Pool C.

Amuok sustained an injury while turning out for Nyakach Girls Secondary School at the East Africa School Games last month whereas Waithera and Meris were dropped due to loss of form and need for ‘tactical alignments.’ President William Ruto partakes in an exhibition match with the Junior Starlets at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO/COURTESY

The absence of the three notwithstanding, the final squad is still littered with talents who were central to Starlets’ qualification, including lethal striker Valerie Nekesa, Marion Serenge, Lorna Faith, Halima Imbachi and combative defender/captain Elizabeth Ochaka, among others.

President Ruto said the players have already etched their names in history books by becoming the first national football team in Kenya to qualify for a World Cup. President William Ruto in action during an exhibition match with the Junior Starlets at State House, Nairobi. PHOTO/COURTESY

“To you who have qualified to be in the team, I want to say to you congratulations for achieving this feat. What you are going to participate in is historic. When history of Kenya around football and World Cup is written, your names will be inscribed in gold. It has taken us 60 years to be able to get here,” he said.

The president further promised to watch the Starlets’ campaign closely and rallied Kenyans to do the same in their millions.

“As you (Elizabeth Ochaka) have asked very passionately, I want to extend the same ask to Kenyans. Our team, the Starlets, have asked for our support. We are not only going to give you our support but you are also going with our prayers that you succeed, do well and make Kenya proud,” President Ruto said.

Kenya begin their campaign against England on October 18 before facing North Korea, two days later.

They then wrap up their pool matches against Mexico on October 24.