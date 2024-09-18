Patel eyes successful title defence at Burundi Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 18 – African Rally champion Karan Patel is targeting a successful title defence at this weekend’s Rallye International du Burundi, the third leg of the continental competition.

Patel expects tough competition but is nonetheless prepared for whatever comes his way.

“It will be the second time featuring in that competition. We are looking forward to having a good event. The last time we were there we finished in first place and we are looking to do more of the same this time round. Although with rallying, things are never guaranteed but we hope and pray for the best,” he said.

Patel clinched last year’s edition of the same rally, when he finished first in one hour, 44 minutes and 44.3 seconds, ahead of the Ugandan pair of Yasin Nasser and Jas Mangat in second and third respectively.

The 2022 Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) champion had began the circuit on a winning note, emerging victorious on home soil in Voi.

Backed up by his co-driver Tauseef Khan, Patel wrapped up the continental crown in November with a second-place finish at the ASA Rally in Tanzania. Karan Patel in past action in a past rally.

As he readies for another run at the title in 2024, Patel says he is all systems go courtesy of his supportive team.

“Preparations-wise, I am feeling good. I am keeping fit. I am making sure I am ready for the event…the car is under very close watch with our team manager who is my dad. They are making sure the finances are available to ensure the car is in tip-top condition,” Patel said.

Patel will be driving a Skoda R5 car and will be competing in other legs of the competition in Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya.