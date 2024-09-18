Patel eyes successful title defence at Burundi Rally - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Karan Patel in a past rally.

Motorsport

Patel eyes successful title defence at Burundi Rally

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 18 – African Rally champion Karan Patel is targeting a successful title defence at this weekend’s Rallye International du Burundi, the third leg of the continental competition.

Patel expects tough competition but is nonetheless prepared for whatever comes his way.

“It will be the second time featuring in that competition. We are looking forward to having a good event. The last time we were there we finished in first place and we are looking to do more of the same this time round. Although with rallying, things are never guaranteed but we hope and pray for the best,” he said.

Patel clinched last year’s edition of the same rally, when he finished first in one hour, 44 minutes and 44.3 seconds, ahead of the Ugandan pair of Yasin Nasser and Jas Mangat in second and third respectively.

The 2022 Kenya National Rally Championships (KNRC) champion had began the circuit on a winning note, emerging victorious on home soil in Voi.

Backed up by his co-driver Tauseef Khan, Patel wrapped up the continental crown in November with a second-place finish at the ASA Rally in Tanzania.

Karan Patel in past action in a past rally.

As he readies for another run at the title in 2024, Patel says he is all systems go courtesy of his supportive team.

“Preparations-wise, I am feeling good. I am keeping fit. I am making sure I am ready for the event…the car is under very close watch with our team manager who is my dad. They are making sure the finances are available to ensure the car is in tip-top condition,” Patel said.

Patel will be driving a Skoda R5 car and will be competing in other legs of the competition in Rwanda, Tanzania and Kenya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved