Luis Garcia to Grace Chapa Dimba Final

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Former Liverpool and Barcelona winger Luis Javier Garcia will grace the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom National Final set for Kinoru stadium, Meru County from June 20–23.

The Legendary Spanish footballer will feature in this season’s finale as a LaLiga ambassador and will take part in some mentorship clinics. He will also attend the semifinal and final games of the tournament.

Eight boys’ teams and seven girls’ teams from eight regions will battle it out to be crowned national champions and a chance to walk away with Sh 1 million in cash as well as phones and airtime.

Garcia played for top European clubs including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. He played 150 games in LaLiga scoring 22 goals. He represented his country 20 times and was a member of Spain’s 2006 World Cup squad.

The Spanish Star also played for Liverpool in the English Premier League winning the Champions League in that time.

“We are very excited to leverage on our partnership with La Liga and have the legendary Luis Garcia grace this year’s national finals in Meru. We urge our youth teams who will be in Meru to use this opportunity to gain as much knowledge and skills as possible from him during the mentorships sessions,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer – Safaricom.

The national finals follows a series of regional finals played across the eight regions with over 1,600 teams taking part in the tournament that begun in October 2018 with group stages.

The programme was started with an aim of promoting grassroot football and propelling gifted players into the national team.

This year, an All-star team was selected from the 8 regional finals and attended a training camp in Spain during which they played against local youth sides.

From the inaugural season, over fifteen young players joined the Kenya Premier League and the National Super League.

Girls Draw

Quarter Final 1: Acakoro Ladies (Nairobi) vs. NCOED (Nyanza)

Quarter Final 2: Changamwe Ladies (Coast) gets a Bye to Semis since there was no team from North Eastern.

Quarter Final 3: St. Mary’s.Ndovea (Eastern) vs. Barcelona Ladies (Central)

Quarter Final 4: Archbishop Njenga (Western) vs. Kitale Queens (Rift)

Boys Draw

Quarter Final 1: Lugari Blue Saints (Western) vs. Super Solico (Eastern)

Quarter Final 2: Euronuts (Central) vs. Manyatta United (Nyanza)

Quarter Final 3: Berlin FC (North Eastern) vs. Al Ahly (Rift)

Quarter Final 4: Shimanzi Youth (Coast) vs. South B United (Nairobi)