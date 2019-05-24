Kasumba eyes golden boot after SJAK award

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba now hopes he can crown his season by clinching the Kenyan Premier League golden boot after becoming only the second player to win the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) player of the month gong when he was feted on Thursday for his April performance.

The Ugandan won the award in February courtesy of his goal scoring antics for Batoto ba Mungu and he ensured he became only the second double winner in a season after Enock Agwanda when he continued with his goal scoring prowess in April.

Kasumba found the net seven times in April to help Sofapaka move to second spot in the standings and increasing his tally in the golden boot chase.

“My target this season is to score 20 goals and with two matches left, I hope I can attain that target because I want to win the golden boot,” Kasumba who has scored 17 times this season stated.

“I knew you would come back and give me another award. I’m a believer so when I told you that I’ll win it again before the season ends it was out of my faith,” Kasumba chided the award organizers as he received his silverware at the club’s training base on Friday.

Kasumba began the month with a brace in the 2-0 win over Zoo FC in Kericho before scoring the all important-last minute winner against KCB in Machakos.

He then found the back of the net in the one 1-1 draw against Kariobangi and the 1-0 win over Sony Sugar before ending the month with a brace in the 2-2 draw against Mathare United.

To earn the award, Kasumba side stepped stiff competition from Kakamega Homeboyz skipper and golden boot race leader Allan Wanga, the third best scorer Enosh Ochieng of Ulinzi Stars and AFC Leopards’ midfielder Whyvonne Isuza.

He narrowly beat Isuza to the crown managing to get 23 points against the AFC man’s 21 in the final tally conducted by the SJAK football commission with Wanga coming in third with 16 while Ochieng had 10.

After the season, Kasumba is scheduled to travel to Germany for a series of trials with several clubs and he is optimistic he will land a deal with his contract at Sofapaka coming to a close.

“I have faith that I will go there and work hard to earn a professional move abroad. But at the moment my concentration is on helping the team finish the season strongly and try to win the golden boot,” Kasumba told Capital Sport.

“I have contacts from several clubs there and it gives me so much joy that my hard work is paying off,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kasumba who arrived at Sofapaka mid through the 2017 season from SC Villa in his native Uganda says he is not dejected despite being overlooked in the Uganda Cranes squad for the African Cup of Nations.

“I have done my part and it is upon selectors to see if I’m good enough for the national team or not. But I’m a patient man and if I’m not called then it means the time is not ripe for me. Meanwhile that will not derail my ambitions to reach the top. I just need to keep doing my best and everything will come like this award,” Kasumba said.