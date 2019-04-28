Mathare slow down Sofapaka’s title hunt

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 28 – Mathare United twice came from behind to hold second placed Sofapaka to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining Kenyan Premier League clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, a result that more or less dents Batoto ba Mungu’s bid for a first league title in 10 years.

Cliff Nyakeya and Umaru Kassumba hit a brace each in the second half and despite Sofapaka’s bid to get a late winner, they could not hit the match winning strike.

With the draw, Sofapaka remain second with 49 points, six behind league leaders Gor Mahia who now have two games at hand and might extend that gap at the top to nine points if they beat Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru on Monday.

Sofapaka Would have even headed hme with nothing had John Mwangi been more clinical with two chances he got at the death. First, he connected a cross from Nyakeya just wide after Sofapaka keeper Justin Ndikumana narrowed the gap off his line.

In the second instance, he raced into a James Kinyanjui cross from the right but was bungled down as he went to take in a touch at the near post with shouts for a penalty downed by the referee.

The first half was limited in chances and Kinyanjui had the closest for Mathare off well executed counters.

His first attempt after racing away on the right was blocked by Faina Jacobs who put up a spirited sprint to throw in a boot as Kinyanjui went for a belter, turning behind for a corner.

He was gifted another chance few minutes later, this time Faina miscuing a clearance on the counter and the pacy Kinyanjui broke into the box. However, the youngster shot his effort wide.

The game burst into life in the second half and Sofapaka got into the lead within the opening minute with a sweet finish from Ugandan Kasumba.

The forward beautifully controlled a pass from Elli Asieche before hitting the ball into the net on the half turn past Allan Owiny who had come off his line.

But Mathare struck the reply just seven minutes later, Nyakeya striking a sweet low shot from the edge of the box off a Chris Oduor assist from the right.

The Sofapaka defense, and in particular right back Willis Ouma, was caught flat out after a quick one-two change of passes saw Oduor break away on the right before picking out Nyakeya with a cut back.

Three minutes later, Mathare who were now playing better football came close with Oduor being accorded acres of shooting space at the edge of the box but his rasping shot missed the target by a whisker.

But Batoto ba Mungu found themselves back ahead on the hour mark, Kasumba striking his second completing a brace just like he did in the first leg when they won 4-1. Off a swift counter, Stephen Waruru sent the Ugandan through who in turn skipped past the keeper before slapping the ball into an empty net.

Despite going down again, Mathare still commanded the game and constantly exploited the weak right side of defense, trying to make the most of Ouma’s lack of pace.

And just three minutes later, the teams were level again in almost similar fashion. Oduor found space on the right after beating Ouma for pace before cutting back for Nyakeya who did the rest hitting sweetly past Ndikumana.

Mathare kept the pressure, pinning Sofapaka in their own half with the league’s second placed team trying to work on the counter.