Ingwe coach Ambani issues another warning to Gor as bare-knuckle battle for league title heats up

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2026 – AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani remains confident the club will lift their 14th league title come the end of the 2025/26 season.

Ingwe lie four points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia in the Kenya Premier League, although K’Ogalo have played a match less.

Regardless, the former Leopards marksman insists the felines remain on the prowl for the top prize.

“As I have said before, we will not be giving up (on the fight for the league title). We are not giving up easily, that’s why you see us winning each and every game. This propels us to keep fighting to the end,” Ambani said.

With their Mashemeji rivals not in action over the weekend, Ingwe narrowed the gap with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks.

Sharks old boy Tyson Otieno scored the all-important goal to continue his pivotal role for the title candidates.

The gaffer waxed lyrical about the midfielder’s growing influence on the team’s success.

“He is a very crucial player for us…coming up good in crucial moments for us. He is a player who is able to unlock the game for us when we need it and today, he showed that once again,” Ambani said.

Ambani admitted it wasn’t an easy game; one in which it took a tweak in tactics for them to break the deadlock.

“We were up against one of the best teams in the league…a very good at that. At halftime, we had a conversation in the dressing room, made a few changes to our playing style and that’s how we came up with the breakthrough,” he said.

Ingwe’s next tie is against Murang’a Seal on Sunday, a match they will be hoping to collect the three points.

With 13 games left to go to the end of the season, one cannot rule out more twists and turns in what is turning out to be an enthralling battle for supremacy in the league.