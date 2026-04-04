Harambee Stars, four other teams in tough battle for coveted sports award

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2026 – The race for the 2025 best team of the year award at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) is expected to be the most intense in the recent years of the annual event.

The men’s category includes teams that have put Kenya on the international limelight by virtue of their excellent performances in their respective disciplines.

Kabras Sugar RFC, Nairobi City Thunder, Harambee Stars and Nairobi United will be hoping to outdo each other in the battle to be declared the best sports team in the country.

Looking at each of their respective resumes as far as their performance in the past year is concerned, each of the nominees deserves their nominations to this category, which have in the past featured legendary teams who brought unforgettable glory to this country.

Kabras Sugar RFC continued their stranglehold on Kenyan rugby, securing their fourth successive Kenya Cup and fifth consecutive Enterprise Cup.

Their 41-match winning streak is a feat of modern sporting endurance.

Not to be outdone, Nairobi City Thunder electrified the courts.

They defended their Kenya Basketball League title with a perfect 21-0 record and dominated the BAL Elite 16 unbeaten.

While their BAL debut saw them exit in the pool stage, their domestic and regional dominance remains unmatched.

Another nominee, Nairobi United (The Naibois) pulled off the “Double” of a lifetime.

Not only did they win the National Super League to earn top-flight promotion, but they also stunned the nation by lifting the FKF Cup against Gor Mahia.

Their fairytale continued onto the continental stage, where they reached the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stages in their debut season.

Meanwhile, the Junior Wafalme Stars (U-20 Volleyball) proved that Kenyan men can thrive on the net.

By winning bronze in Cairo, they secured the first-ever podium finish for a Kenyan men’s junior team at the African Championships.

The national football team, Harambee Stars, earned their nod through a clinical group stage performance in the CHAN tournament held in Nairobi.

Topping a “Group of Death” that included heavyweights Morocco and DRC, they showed a defensive grit that hasn’t been seen in years, eventually falling only on the heartbreak of penalties in the quarter-finals.