Harambee Stars v Granada: English-born Oduor earns starting berth as McCarthy tweaks Harambee Stars XI for crunch tie - Capital Sports
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Harambee Stars v Granada: English-born Oduor earns starting berth as McCarthy tweaks Harambee Stars XI for crunch tie

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2026 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has handed a starting berth to England-born midfielder Clarke Oduor for Monday evening’s encounter against Grenada in the third-place playoff of the Fifa Global Series friendly in Kigali, Rwanda.

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The Grimsby Town midfielder last featured for the national team against Zambia in 2020 in an international friendly, which they won 2-1.

He missed out on Friday night’s defeat to Estonia, at the same venue, where Stars lost 5-4 on post-match penalties.

Other changes to the squad that started that match include the introduction of Austine Odhiambo, Ben Stanley Omondi and Chrispine Erambo – all of who started on the bench on Friday.

Yanga SC’s Duke Abuya, who did not feature at all in the loss to Estonia, will skipper the side.

In the centre of defence, the Gor Mahia duo of Frank Odhiambo and Mike Kibwage will hold fort, providing cover for Faruk Shikhalo, who replaces Ian Otieno between the sticks.

Ryan Ogam, scorer of Kenya’s equaliser against Estonia, will be tasked with goalscoring duties once again.

Meanwhile, another foreign-born player, Tranmere Rovers’ Zech Obiero drops to the bench after a captivating debut on Friday.

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