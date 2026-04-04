Ochaka Thunderbolt Propels Police Bullets Back to the Top as Kibera Soccer Fall at Nyayo

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2026 – On a pressure-packed Saturday evening at the Nyayo National Stadium, Kenya Police Bullets reclaimed their position at the summit of the FKF Women’s Premier League with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Kibera Soccer Women.

The result ensures the law enforcers leapfrog Ulinzi Starlets to finish the double-header weekend as league leaders.

The match began with high stakes and physical intensity.

Kibera Soccer’s Anna Arusi received the first booking of the evening just 22 minutes into the contest following a late challenge on the Bullets’ goalkeeper.

Despite the early friction and several close chances for both sides, the first half ended in a tactical 0-0 deadlock, with neither team able to find the clinical edge.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 61st minute through a moment of pure individual brilliance.

Elizabeth Ochaka unleashed a thunderous strike that nearly tore the netting apart, giving the Bullets a 1-0 lead and igniting the home crowd.

As Kibera pushed for a late equalizer, the Bullets struck again deep into stoppage time.

In the 94th minute, Becky displayed remarkable composure, weaving through the defense to count them one by one like groundnuts before slotting home the second goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Despite the defeat, Kibera Soccer head coach Coach George Bob Okalo remained optimistic about his side’s trajectory.

Speaking after the final whistle, he expressed gratitude for the high-quality facility at Nyayo while acknowledging the tough result.

“Rivalry is good because we beat them and now they’ve beat us. We did not have a good pre-season, but we have really improved. I’m 100% sure that Kibera will be a hard team to beat moving forward,” Okalo noted.

He also took time to praise the development of his goalkeeper, despite the two goals conceded.

“I’m teaching the goalkeeper to be comfortable with the ball; she has so much potential, and I’m happy for how far she has come,” he said.

With the 2-0 win, Kenya Police Bullets move back to the top of the table, edging out Ulinzi Starlets who had briefly held the spot following their afternoon victory over Vihiga Queens.

As the league enters its most critical phase, the battle of the clubs on the pitch is proving to be every bit as intense as the fans had hoped.