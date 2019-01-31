England’s Tuilagi starts against Ireland in Six Nations opener

Shares

London, United Kingdom, Jan 31 – Manu Tuilagi is set to make his first England start in more than four years after being named in Eddie Jones’ run-on XV to play champions Ireland in the teams’ Six Nations opener in Dublin on Saturday.

The injury-plagued Leicester centre got his chance after Ben Te’o was ruled out with a side strain.

Tuilagi last started a match for England in the third Test against New Zealand in June 2014.

Elliot Daly held off the challenge of Mike Brown to remain at fullback for the Aviva Stadium clash when Jones announced his matchday 23 on Thursday.

Daly, more comfortable as a centre or wing, has started England’s last seven Tests at fullback.

Jones could have opted to bring back specialist No 15 Mike Brown for an expected aerial bombardment by Ireland given the Harlequins stalwart’s skill under the high ball — an area where Daly struggled during the November internationals.

But Jones did hand a recall to Jack Nowell. Having spoken about the possibility of converting the Exeter flyer into a flanker, the Australian coach selected him in his usual wing position.

There is no doubt, though, that England will want the defensively strong Nowell to help negate Grand Slam champions Ireland’s threat at the ruck.

Henry Slade continues at outside centre where he partners Tuilagi in midfield, with Nowell and Jonny May the two wings.

Owen Farrell again captains the side from fly-half, with the experienced Ben Youngs back at scrum-half.

Replacement scrum-half Dan Robson is poised to make his England debut off the bench.

“I just felt for this game the best option was to play Owen Farrell at 10 and Manu as a like-for-like replacement for Ben Te’o,” said Jones in a statement issued by the Rugby Football Union from England’s training camp in Portugal.

“Manu has impressed us at the training camp, and is right to play.”

– Vunipolas return –

England’s pack features both Vunipola brothers, with No 8 Billy and prop Mako having recovered from their respective arm and calf injuries.

“It is nice to have Mako and Billy back,” said former Australia and Japan coach Jones.

“Mako is obviously a world-class loose head. We missed him during the autumn but he has come back in good nick and really committed to be the best he can be. With Billy we haven’t had him for a long time. He’s also in great nick and ready to play well for us.”

But there was no place for the fit-again Joe Launchbury, who has recovered from the knee injury that saw him miss the November internationals.

Jones instead opted for the Saracens duo of George Kruis and Maro Itoje as his second-row pairing, with Launchbury not even among a replacements’ bench where Courtney Lawes provides cover at lock.