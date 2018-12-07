Mwalala wary of ‘wounded tigers’ Gor Mahia

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Bandari FC head coach Bernard Mwalala expects a tougher test from champions Gor Mahia when the two sides clash in the opening weekend of the 2018/2019 Kenyan Premier League season on Saturday afternoon at the Mbaraki Complex.

K’Ogalo visit the same ground on which their 2018 season unblemished record was tarnished by the dockers who went through with a 2-1 victory on August 7.

“We beat them here last season and I expect them to come out all guns blazing and seeking revenge. They come in here like wounded tigers and I know it will not be an easy game but we are ready for them. Yes, the coach is different but Zedekiah (Otieno) is still there and the ideologies have not changed. They will still be a tough team,” the tactician noted.

Bandari had a brilliant end to the campaign last season finishing at second spot, their highest ever finish in top flight football and Mwalala who joined in mid-season from nzoia Sugar was an integral part of the run.

He knows expectations are high on his side after their stellar run, but also concedes that finally, teams will give them the respect they need.

“Other people will now approach us with caution because they know we are a strong team and we are no longer underdogs. But again, it will make things tougher because everyone will come in wanting to beat us,” the tactician stated.

A huge advantage he has is that the team has not changed much from that season and they have been able to retain all their key players.

On top of that, they have made minor additions with defender Brian Otieno and goalkeeper Mustafa Oduor joining from Mwalala’s former stable in Nzoia while youngster Moses Mudavadi has been signed from St. Anthony’s High School in Kitale.

The team has also had a productive pre-season and apart from friendly games in Mombasa, the team travelled for a week-long pre-season camp in Zanzibar where they also engaged in friendly games.

“We have had a very good pre-season and we have trained very well. The management has given us all the necessary support to prepare and we feel that we are ready. We have worked on our weaknesses from last season and we are good to go,” added the coach.

Mwalala will miss the services of winger Darius Msagha and defender Nicholas Mejja for the Gor Mahia tie. Msagha is yet to recover from a hamstring injury he picked at the last game of last season while Mejja twisted his knee in training on Tuesday.

They will be fresher for the tie compared to Gor who only returned to Nairobi on Thursday night from their CAF Champions League first round assignment against Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets in Blantyre and have had only a day to rest and recover.