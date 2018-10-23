UoN to host Varsity Rugby League finals

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Kenyatta University will play hosts Nairobi University in the final of the inaugural Varsity Rugby League this Saturday, pulling to a close five weeks of scintillating Varsity Rugby action.

The two sides reached title contention in contrasting style, with K.U blitzing the Catholic University of Eastern Africa into a 44-7 submission in superb fashion.

It was more tense and intense for the University of Nairobi who needed penalties to beat Egerton University 3-1 after an 11-11 draw in regulation and extra time in a match played at Egerton’s Njoro Main Campus.

Overall, it has been an enthralling five weeks pitting teams from eight Kenyan Universities competing under the umbrella of the Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) seeking to be crowned the kings of varsity rugby.

Additionally, with the competition restricted to players aged 25 and below, coaches have been given the luxury of testing their wider squads ahead of the Kenya Rugby Union’s 2018/19 League season which kicks off across all tiers on November 17.

It has been a welcome pre-season preparation for these sides.

Final schedule

Third Place Playoff, 12.00pm

Catholic University of Eastern Africa v Egerton University

Final, 2.00pm

Kenyatta University v University of Nairobi