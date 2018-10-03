Hard spiking Brazil deflower Malkia Strikers

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – The national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers suffered a devastating straight sets loss at the hands of Brazil in their fourth match at the FIVB World Championship Group D match staged at the Hamamatsu Indoor Arena on Wednesday.

Malkia lost in scores of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-16.

This is the third defeat for the Kenyans, leaving them with a must win tie on Thursday when they take on The Dominican Republic in their final group match if their dream of making it into the second round is to remain alive.

Malkia served off their campaign on Saturday with a maiden World Championship win over Kazakhstan but failed to match the same tempo losing to Serbia, Puerto Rico and now Brazil.

With the result, the Japheth Munala coached side remain fifth in Pool D and their only hope of making it into the second round is beating the Dominican Republic and hope group leaders Serbia do them a favor and beat Puerto Rico.

Malkia had a good start against Brazil on Wednesday keeping the scores tight and trailed 8-6 at the first Technical Time Out.

However, they could not maintain the charge and contain the Brazilians who led 16-8 at the second Technical Time out and ultimately winning the set 25-13.

Missing usual starter Triza Atuka who has been suffering from illness, Munala opted to start Violet Makuto in the middle blocking role. Atuka’s absence was however hugely felt.

The second set was more of a Brazilian affair, the South Americans taking charge from the onset with their strong service and attack.

A series of reception errors off service saw Malkia trail 5-1 with Munala calling for his first time out. Brazil had picked out debutant Sharon Chepchumba as Kenya’s weak point and they fully exploited her to take an 8-2 lead at the first technical time out.

The Brazilians led 16-7 at the second technical time out and ultimately won 25-10 with Noelle Murambi’s spike going beyond the line to hand Brazil the set.

Malkia didn’t up their tails in the final set with the Brazilians making light work of them and once they led 8-2 at the first technical time out, there was no point of return. They went on to win 25-16.

Chemtai was Kenya’s best performer accumulating nine points while Violet Makuto had six. Brazil’s Natalia Perreira accounted for 12 of Brazil’s points while Tandaria Caixeta had 11.