Kenya up five places in FIFA ranking

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – The national football team Harambee Stars reaped from their 1-0 victory over Ghana in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier, climbing five places in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

Kenya now sits 107 after earning 1204 points with their Malawi 1-0 friendly win not counting much since their opponents were placed 123rd, 11 places below Harambee Stars.

On the other hand, the Black Stars of Ghana dropped six placed to occupy 51st from 45th.

In the CECAFA region, Kenya’s opponent in the 2019 AFCON qualifier improved from position 151 to 149 courtesy of a 1-0 over Sierra Leone on the same weekend Kenya upset Ghana.

Sierra Leone was just a position ahead of Kenya by one slot but due to the loss they are fell to 114.

Uganda remains the top despite moving a place down to 83rd following a 0-0 draw with Tanzania in an AFCON qualifier.

Kenya is second in the region, Sudan (132), Rwanda (137), Tanzania (140), Burundi (148), Ethiopia (149), South Sudan (158), Djibouti (196), Eritrea & Somalia (206) take up the next positions in the region.

In Africa, Tunisia takes the lead at position 23 after moving a place up followed by Senegal (25), DR Congo (40), Morocco (45) while former champions Nigeria closes the top five in the standings at position 48.

Globally, Belgium has moved to the top of the ranking by relegating world champions France to second spot.

After decisive wins against Scotland (4-0) in a friendly match and Iceland (3-0) in a UEFA Nations League fixture played in early September, Belgium have finished on the same number of points as France, but took the lead by a few decimal points to reclaim top spot, which they last occupied from November 2015 to April 2016, while being coached by Marc Wilmots who was later replaced by Roberto Martinez.

Brazil, Croatia and Uruguay close the top five.