Former Sofapaka skipper Bagoole dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21- Former Sofapaka skipper Johnson Bagoole has died at 38, Ugandan media reported on Thursday.

A senior Ugandan Journalist has told Capital Sport that the utility player succumbed to meningitis in Lira, Northern Uganda where he was rushed to from Kampala after his condition worsened.

Bagoole had two separate stints at Sofapaka including the successful 2014 season where they clinched the GOtv Shield and in 2016 captained the side to avoid relegation.

He left the club mid last season and moved to Congo where he played for Bukavu Dawa.

According to popular Ugandan sports website Kawowo Sports, Bagoole had been bed ridden for close to a month suffering from malaria until he was transferred to Northern Uganda where he was diagnosed with Crytococal Meningitis.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Sofapaka head coach John Baraza, who has known Bagoole since his playing days in Rwanda, said he received the news with profound shock.

“It is so sad because Bagoole is a good lad on top of being a good player. I have known him for a long time and even when I was starting my coaching career, he was there to support me and give me words of wisdom,” a dejected Baraza said.

He added; “He was a good and kind person especially with our junior team where he often went to coach and even bought them a whole set of uniforms. As a club we are quite saddened.”

“It is sad news that the lion is gone. We have lost Johnson Bagoole. We are making arrangements to transport the body back to Kampala and finally to the ancestral village. Details of the burial arrangements will be communicated in the due course,” Simon Musoke, a former footballer who also played in the same team with Bagoole at Bukavu Dawa told Kawowo.

At Capital Sports, we send our condolences to his family and friends back in Uganda.