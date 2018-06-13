Gor go five clear as AFC beats Sofapaka

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13- Gor Mahia have opened a five point gap at the top of the Kenyan Premier league standings after thrashing struggling Wazito FC 4-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Wednesday afternoon.

A brace from Boniface Omondi and a goal each from Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata saw K’Ogalo retain their unbeaten run in the KPL while Wazito suffered a seventh consecutive loss.

In other midweek KPL results, Argentine Rodolfo Zapata picked his second win as AFC leopards coach as Ingwe beat Sofapaka 1-0 at the Kenyatta Stadium courtesy of Brian Marita’s 84th minute goal.

At the Camp Toyoyo ground, Kariobangi Sharks won 2-1 against Nzoia Sugar to move to sixth in the standings while in Nakuru, hosts Ulinzi Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Kakamega Homeboyz.

In Machakos, Sofapaka will only have themselves to blame after missing the game’s best opportunities with Ingwe hitting late on off a counter attack.

-Waruru chance

Stephen Waruru had the first chance for the 2009 champions in the 10th minute when a cross from Umaru Kasumba found him isolated in the box but his volley went straight to keeper Ezekiel Owade.

In the 23rd minute, the former Ulinzi Stars hitman turned provider making a run on the right before cutting back a cross into the box, but a rushing Salim Abdallah managed to cut it off as Ezekiel Okare prepared to pull the trigger unmarked.

The final five minutes of the opening half were intense as both sides looked to close with a goal. In the 40th minute, Mohammed Kilume’s shot from range went wide while two minutes later, Jaffery Owiti had a similar effort for AFC but it went begging as well.

In the second half Sofapaka sought to start strongly and Elli Asieche came cross with a shot from inside the six yard box off a corner, but the effort on the volley was blocked by the AFC defense.

On the hour mark, Kassumba had a brilliant chance to break the deadlock after being picked out by a looping ball from Asieche but he could not direct his volley on target.

-Two brothers, one team

AFC made changes, Aziz Okaka coming into the fray to join his younger brother Jaffery Owiti. Okaka almost made an immediate response when Marita’s cross from the right found him at the backpost but AFC keeper Mathias Kigonya made a brilliant point blank save.

With six minutes ot play, Sofapaka were punished on the counter when keeper Owade quickly launching play after making a save off Kassumba, the ball being flicked into Marita’s path at the edge of the box.

The former Western Stima man seeing Kigonya off his line lifted the ball over him to hand Ingwe the win.