Miheso, Makwatta included for Stars India trip

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- Zambian based duo of John Mark Makwatta and Clifton Miheso have been included in the final travelling party as Harambee Stars departed on Wednesday morning for India where they will take part in the Hero Intercontinental four-nations tournament.

The two who turn out for Zambian league side Buildcon are part of five new faces who have joined in the squad after Gor Mahia players pulled out of the team due to club commitments.

Other players who have been included in the trip include Tusker FC’s third choice keeper Bryne Omondi, Thika United skipper Dennis Odhiambo and Vihiga United stopper Bernard Ochieng.

A squad of 15 players left the country on Wednesday morning with six more set to join up with the rest on Thursday.

Kenya will start their campaign against New Zealand on Saturday, before facing hosts India on Monday and conclude the round robin games against Chinese Taipei on Friday.

The top two teams will face off in the final, slated for June 10 at the Mumbai Football Arena in India.

Squad to India

Goalkeepers

Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Byrne Omondi (Tusker)

Defenders

Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Musa Mohammed (Un-attached), Michael Kibwage (AFC Leopards), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Dennis Odhiambo (Thika United), Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Ouma (KF Tirana)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (KF Tirana), Vincent Wasambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Chrispin Oduor (Mathare United), Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards)

Attackers

Ovella Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Timothy Otieno (Tusker FC), John Makwatta (Buildcon FC), Pistone Mutamba (Wazito FC).