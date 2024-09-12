Man Utd keeper Onana cautious of Harambee Stars threat in 2025 Afcon qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 12 – Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is wary of the threat posed by Harambee Stars in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier campaign in Group J.

Onana is nonetheless hopeful his Cameroonian side will make it to Morocco for the continental competition regardless of the threat posed by Kenya.

“Kenya is the only team in our group that is giving us competition but I hope we make it to the qualifying round. The game against Zimbabwe was a little bit hard but we came out with a point, which is good,” Onana said.

Stars lead group J with four points from four matches, ahead of the Indomitable Lions who have the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.

Coach Engin Firat’s side began their campaign with a barren draw against Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Friday last week.

They redeemed themselves with an exhilarating 2-1 triumph over Namibia in Johannesburg on Tuesday to ascend to the top of the pool.

On the other hand, the five-time African champions beat the south Africans by a solitary goal at home before a scoreless draw with Zimbabwe in Uganda.

The top two teams have a date with each other in the next international break on October 7-15 — on a home and away basis.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Stars will be looking to notch their first win over their more accomplished West African opponents.

The last encounter between the two sides — an international friendly in 2010 — ended 3-1 in favour of Cameroon.