De Rossi sacked as Roma manager after four games of season

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 18 – Roma have sacked manager Daniele de Rossi just four matches into the new Serie A season.

Roma, who hired De Rossi to replace Jose Mourinho at the Stadio Olimpico in January, have been unable to win any of their Serie A matches this season, drawing three and losing at home to Empoli last month.

Roma are currently 16th in the Serie A standings following their 1-1 draw at Genoa on Sunday.

A club statement read: “The club’s decision is taken in the interest of the team, to be able to promptly resume the desired path at a time when the season is still at its beginning.

“To Daniele, who will always be at home in the Giallorossi club, a heartfelt thanks for the work carried out in these months with passion and dedication.”

De Rossi’s tenure at Roma started superbly. In his first 11 league matches, Roma lost just once, picking up 26 points from a possible 33. That run took Roma from ninth to fifth in the table.

They also reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, being knocked out by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

A sixth-place finish last season saw them qualify again for this season’s Europa League. Among Roma’s fixtures in Europe this season are a trip to Tottenham on 28 November.

This summer, Roma signed last season’s La Liga top goalscorer Artem Dovbyk from Girona, as well as experienced German centre-back Mats Hummels on a free transfer.

There have been a number of exits. Former Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling left for Saudi Pro League side Al-Fayha, former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has joined AC Milan on loan and Romelu Lukau, who spent last season on loan from Chelsea with Roma, has joined Napoli.

Andrea Belotti (Como), Rui Patricio (Atalanta) and Leonardo Spinazzola (Napoli) have also departed in recent months.

As a player, De Rossi, who is now 41, spent 22 years with Roma between 1997 and 2019, making 616 appearances for them. He was also part of Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning side.

The Friedkin Group, whose proposed takeover of Everton collapsed in July, own a 95.97% stake in the club.