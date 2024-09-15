I always win things in second year – Postecoglou

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 15 – Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said “I always win things in my second year” after their 1-0 north London derby defeat by Arsenal.

Gabriel scored the only goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a header from a corner to send the Gunners into second spot.

Spurs, though, have only won one of their four Premier League games this term.

Former Celtic boss Postecoglou is in his second season at the club, having led them to fifth place in 2023-24.

After the disappointing loss, the Australian was asked about a pre-season interview where he said “usually in my second season I win things”.

He told Sky Sports: “I’ll correct myself – I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing’s changed.

“I’ve said it now. I don’t say things unless I believe them.”

Postecoglou added he “absolutely” thinks Spurs can challenge for silverware this season, with their last trophy the 2008 League Cup – the only competition they have won in the 21st century.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He won the Australian title with both South Melbourne and Brisbane Roar and the Japanese league with Yokohama F Marinos – all in his second season or second full season in charge.

Postecoglou also won the Asian Cup two years after becoming Australia boss – and the Scottish championship in both seasons with Celtic.

The 59-year-old did not see out two seasons in charge of the three clubs he failed to win anything at – smaller clubs Panachaiki and Whittlesea Zebras, and Melbourne Victory, whom he left after 18 months for the Australia job.

Former England defender Matt Upson, watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “Tottenham are so susceptible defensively that it’s a real problem.

“They are not being clinical enough either which is what the real hammer blow is.

“If you’re going to be that offensive and that open and free, you’ve got to bang the ball in the back of the net and they’re not doing that.

“The pressure is going to start to build a bit on the manager.”