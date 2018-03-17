First Lady urges golf clubs to tap talent from disadvantaged communities  

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has urged golf clubs to facilitate young talented Kenyans from disadvantaged communities to take up the sport and participate in professional tournaments.

As patron of the Special Olympics and Under 18 Athletics, the First Lady said she has seen how sports can positively impact the destiny of the youth and was keen to see them accorded equal opportunities to exploit their full potential.

“I encourage you to embrace the inclusion of young talented Kenyans from the less fortunate communities to take up the sport and participate in professional tournaments – to give them the dream of representing Kenya as our future international stars,” the First Lady said.

She was speaking on Saturday evening when she presided over the Ruiru Sports Club Chairman’s Prize Golf Tournament 2018 and expressed the need for stakeholders to open up the game to more Kenyans to remove the ‘elite tag’ from golf.

The First Lady noted that golf is positioned as one of the greatest sports of the world, played in almost every country and followed by millions of sports enthusiasts.

“It is a sport appreciated by many, who may never themselves have dreamed of participating in the game,” the First Lady emphasized.

She commended Fr. Wilfred Mwaura, the outgoing Chairman of Ruiru Sports Club for steering the club, upholding its years of tradition and encouraging its growth.

“Golf as a sport in Kenya has gained great popularity over the years, and this growth has only been made possible by the examples of the patronage and management of the golfing fraternity we see here today,” the First Lady said.

She added: “I applaud the Management and Board of Trustees for the role they have played to make Ruiru Sports Club what it is today, an icon of sports development in Kenya.”

The First Lady said she was impressed by the bold steps taken by Ruiru Sports Club, under the chairmanship of Fr. Mwaura,that have drawn and harnessed young female and male talent.

She said the club’s investment to create young international stars and increase the exposure of golf as a professional sport over the years has touched the lives of many.

And as a new management of the Ruiru Sports Club was ushered in, the First Lady challenged them to focus more on young talent and create opportunities for them to participate in local and international events.

The occasion also celebrated the history of Ruiru Sports Club that was established over 80 years ago, making it one of the oldest golf grounds in the country.

“I know that this club has contributed immensely to positioning golf as a truly competitive sport that has an enthusiastic following in Kenya,” the First Lady said.

Eng. Josphat Mbugua emerged as the overall winner of the tournament.

Other speakers included the outgoing Chairman, Fr. Mwaura, Energy Principal Secretary Eng. Joseph Njoroge and outgoing Captain of the club, Mr. Anthony Kamau.