Mukumu, Lugari to clash in Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Boys Western Final

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Feb 3 – Mukumu Boys and Lugari Blue Saints set-up a mouth watering clash in the Boys Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Western Region final to be hosted at the Kanduyi Stadium in Bungoma County on Sunday.

Mukumu from Kakamega County eliminated Emanani from Bungoma 3-0 while Lugari also from Kakamega, beat home team Kapswokony 3-2 to see the two teams set a date for the anticipated final.

Lugari survived a late scare to secure a ticket to the final after Kapswokony pulled back two goals late in the match.

Lugari should have gone ahead in the opening quarter hour but they fluffed their chances after Brian Lusamukha blazed over from close range.

However, the goal final came in the 23rd minute when Denis Atsenga weaved through the Kapswokony defence to slam home past keeper Kibet Haron from close range for the opener.

The goal inspired them to surge forward and they got the second in the same fashion through substitute Noel Kipleting in the 41st minute to make sure the scoreline read 2-0.

Lugari had to thank their custodian Kevin Mumia who produced back-to-back saves, denying Oliver Kiruto to see his side keep a clean sheet and lead by two goals at half time.

Kapswokony were the better team in the final half with Kelvin Tendet pulling one back in the 66th minute before Collins Kiteywo scored the second three minutes to stoppage time.

-Mukumu reign supreme-

In the opening semi-final, Mukumu Boys did not disappoint as Brian Chala produced a man of the match performance, notching a brace before Michael Odhiambo completed the rout.

Chala who gave the Emanani defence hard times found the opener in the 17th minute when he headed the ball over an on rushing keeper, Samuel Musotsi to enable Mukumu Boys hold a 1-0 lead at half time.

The second goal for Mukumu Boys came in the in the 65th minute through Chala who unleashed a fine shot from a tight angle for his second goal.

Emanani soaked in the pressure, forcing their defence to concede a penalty two minutes later which Michael Odhiambo stepped up to convert for a 3-0 victory.