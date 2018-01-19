Homeboyz tackle Quins in Enterprise pre-quarters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- Homeboyz host Kenya Harlequins in the pick of the pre-quarterfinal rounds of the Enterprise Cup which is set to kick off on April 14, the winner of this match playing away to Nondescripts in the cup quarters a week later.
In another quarter final tie, Kisii have been drawn against giants Mwamba, with the winner of this tie tackling defending champions KCB in the quarterfinal on April 21.
Blak Blad will host Mombasa, Kabras Sugar awaiting the winner in the quarters. Strathmore Leos will host former Kenya Cup champions Nakuru RFC with the winner of this tie tackling Impala Saracens in the next stage.
Champions KCB, beaten finalists Kabras Sugar, Impala Saracens and Nondescripts were handed byes to the quarterfinals.
Nondescripts benefited from the pick of the draw and replaced Homeboyz in the quarters after the deejays forfeited their bye after fielding an ineligible player in last season’s semifinal loss to KCB.
Pre-Quarters
April 14
PQF1 Kisii v Mwamba – Kisii
PQF2 Blak Blad v Mombasa – Kenyatta University
PQF3 Strathmore Leos v Nakuru – Strathmore
PQF4 Homeboyz v Kenya Harlequins – Jamhuri Park
Quarters
April 21
QF1 KCB v winner PQF1 – Ruaraka
QF2 Kabras Sugar v winner PQF2 – Kakamega
QF3 Impala Saracens v winner PQF3 – Impala
QF4 Nondescripts v winners PQF4 – Jamhuri Park
Semis
April 28
Winner QF1 v Winner QF4
Winner QF2 v Winner QF3
Final- May 5
–Courtesy KRU
