Homeboyz tackle Quins in Enterprise pre-quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- Homeboyz host Kenya Harlequins in the pick of the pre-quarterfinal rounds of the Enterprise Cup which is set to kick off on April 14, the winner of this match playing away to Nondescripts in the cup quarters a week later.

In another quarter final tie, Kisii have been drawn against giants Mwamba, with the winner of this tie tackling defending champions KCB in the quarterfinal on April 21.

Blak Blad will host Mombasa, Kabras Sugar awaiting the winner in the quarters. Strathmore Leos will host former Kenya Cup champions Nakuru RFC with the winner of this tie tackling Impala Saracens in the next stage.

Champions KCB, beaten finalists Kabras Sugar, Impala Saracens and Nondescripts were handed byes to the quarterfinals.

Nondescripts benefited from the pick of the draw and replaced Homeboyz in the quarters after the deejays forfeited their bye after fielding an ineligible player in last season’s semifinal loss to KCB.

Pre-Quarters

April 14

PQF1 Kisii v Mwamba – Kisii

PQF2 Blak Blad v Mombasa – Kenyatta University

PQF3 Strathmore Leos v Nakuru – Strathmore

PQF4 Homeboyz v Kenya Harlequins – Jamhuri Park

Quarters

April 21

QF1 KCB v winner PQF1 – Ruaraka

QF2 Kabras Sugar v winner PQF2 – Kakamega

QF3 Impala Saracens v winner PQF3 – Impala

QF4 Nondescripts v winners PQF4 – Jamhuri Park

Semis

April 28

Winner QF1 v Winner QF4

Winner QF2 v Winner QF3

Final- May 5

–Courtesy KRU