Barcelona players celebrate against Villarreal. PHOTO/BARCELONA FC X

Football

Barca thrash Villarreal to maintain La Liga winning run

Published

VILLARREAL, Spain, September 22 – Barcelona beat Villarreal to maintain their 100% record in La Liga, but Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a potentially serious injury and was carried off on a stretcher.

Robert Lewandowski got two goals and missed a penalty, Raphinha grabbed a double and Pablo Torre also scored as Hansi Flick’s side made it six league wins from six.

However, Ter Stegen’s injury near the end of the first half was a worrying development for Barca.

The 32-year-old Germany international and Barcelona captain was hurt when his right knee buckled as he landed while catching the ball and he was then carried off the pitch, holding his hands over his face as he left the field.

He was replaced by Inaki Pena and the back-up goalkeeper played a crucial part, making an excellent save to tip over an effort from former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe when the score was 2-1.

