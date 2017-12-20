Gor skipper Mohammed ‘open to new opportunities’

Shares

NAIROBI, KENYA, Dec 20- The just concluded season marked eight years since Musa Mohammed joined Gor Mahia FC and with four Kenyan Premier League titles under his belt, the soft spoken defender says he might consider taking up a new challenge.

His contract runs out at the end of the month and speaking to Capital Sport, the skipper says he is open to new challenges in the event he does not extend his stay with the record 16-time champions.

“We have been talking with the club though we have not reached an agreement of any sort. It has been a great time here; winning four KPL titles is not a mean feat and I feel I have done well. I am open to a new challenge because that is the mark of growth in life,” the skipper said.

Mohammed said he has received concrete offers from two top local clubs while Capital Sport has also learnt a few clubs in the Zambian top tier have been enquiring of his services.

“To be honest it is something that I have been thinking about and with all the opportunities on my table, I will make a firm decision before the end of the festive period,” the defender further stated.

Mohammed has not only done well this year with his club but also skippered the national team to the CECAFA Senior Challenge title where they beat Zanzibar 3-2 on post-match penalties.

“It was a very tough tournament, perhaps the toughest we have played in and that made the victory even sweeter. The fans were behind us and we couldn’t let them down. It was a great way to end a tough season,” the defender further stated.

He however ended his 2017 on a good footing, after being named the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) defender of the year, beating teammate Godfrey Walusimbi and Posta Rangers’ Jockins Atudo.

Mohammed was a constant figure in the Gor Mahia backline that conceded only 22 goals in 34 matches, a number matched only by Posta Rangers.

“It was a huge honor getting that award and it was all down to hard work. I have always ensured that I do my best in every game and this award really pushes me to do better next year if I will still be in the KPL or from wherever I will be,” Mohammed further stated.