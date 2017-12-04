Ombassa, Muregi called up for Cape Town 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4- The Menengai Oilers duo of Erick Ombassa and Samuel Muregi have been called up to the Kenya 7s squad heading down for the Cape Town Sevens this weekend, alongside seasoned Nakuru RFC and Kenyan international Oscar Ouma.

Ombassa and Muregi who shone during the recently concluded national sevens series leading Oilers to a respectable finish on the log are set to earn their series debuts this weekend while Ouma is returning after being unavailable for the Dubai leg last weekend.

The three have been called up due to the unavailability of Dennis Ombachi who picked up a nasty ankle injury in Dubai in the final group match against Uganda while seasoned winger Collins Injera is ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Innocent Simiyu will hope for an improved performance from his charges who are currently ranked seventh on the HSBC World Sevens Series rankings after picking 10 points from Dubai last weekend following their fifth place semi loss to Australia.

In Cape Town, a usual positive hunting ground for Shujaa, Simiyu’s charges come up against hosts and defending champions South Africa, France and Russia.

Kenya played South Africa in Dubai and the match ended in an embarrassing 48-5 defeat.

Shujaa squad to Cape Town:

Oscar Ayodi (Captain), Oscar Ouma (Vice Captain), Nelson Oyoo, Willy Ambaka, Frank Wanyama, Eden Agero, Dan Sikuta, Brian Tanga, Samuel Oliech, Herman Humwa, Jeff Oluoch, Samuel Muregi, Erick Ombasa.