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Muslims Across Kenya Mark Eid al-Adha With Prayers and Family Gatherings

The annual Islamic festival, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant dates in the Muslim calendar.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – Muslims across Kenya joined the global faithful in marking Eid al-Adha today, holding special congregational prayers in mosques, open fields, and designated prayer grounds in towns and cities across the country.

The annual Islamic festival, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant dates in the Muslim calendar.

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It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, and is traditionally observed through prayers, charitable acts, and the sacrifice of livestock, with meat shared among family, friends, and those in need.

Early in the morning, worshippers dressed in their best attire gathered for Eid prayers, where imams delivered sermons emphasizing faith, obedience, unity, and compassion. In major urban centers and rural areas alike, the atmosphere was marked by celebration, reflection, and community solidarity.

Following the prayers, families returned home to prepare traditional meals and participate in the ritual slaughter of animals, a practice that symbolizes sharing and generosity. Many households also extended support to vulnerable members of society by distributing portions of meat, in line with the spirit of the festival.

Security and local authorities in various regions facilitated smooth movement and ensured safety at major prayer venues, as large crowds attended Eid gatherings.

The celebration comes at a time when communities continue to emphasize peace, coexistence, and resilience, with religious leaders urging Kenyans to uphold values of unity and mutual respect beyond the holiday period.

Eid al-Adha festivities will continue over the coming days, with social visits, charity, and family reunions forming a key part of the celebrations.

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