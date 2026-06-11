Police in Juja launch manhunt for criminal who attacked motorcycle financing firm staff

KIAMBU, Kenya June 11 – Police in Ruiru are pursuing a suspect who attacked and injured staff of a motorcycle financing company in Juja, Kiambu County.

The suspect, who had posed as a boda boda operator, assaulted staff from Mogo Kenya, a motorcycle and smartphone financier, who were on their way to meet a customer in Juja.

The matter was reported at Ruiru Police Station under OB Number 15/09/06/2026. Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is believed to have gone into hiding.

According to the company, the customer had fallen behind on loan repayments due to health challenges. The team had visited the area to engage the customand explore possible solutions, including restructuring the loan to make repayment more manageable.

A company official said the attack was not connected to the purpose of the visit, but rather involved criminal elements posing as boda boda operators.

“The attack was carried out by individuals who are undermining the reputation of boda boda sector that supports the livelihoods of millions,” the official said.

“Our visit was conducted in a structured and coordinated manner, including engagement with local stage leadership. The stage chairman had been informed, and it was confirmed that the customer had been involved in an accident, which may have affected repayments. We had gone to assess the situation and consider options such as loan restructuring,” the official added.

The company further clarified that the team had no intention of repossessing the motorcycle, but rather to understand the customer’s circumstances and explore appropriate support measures.

Police have also cautioned against the circulation of a video showing the injured staff, saying it presents a misleading context and risks damaging reputations.

They urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified content on social media, noting that it could escalate tensions and spread false information.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of field officers working in asset financing and recovery operations, particularly in cases involving loan repayment challenges and community engagement.