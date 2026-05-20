Kenya, Kazakhstan sign trade and technology deals during Ruto State Visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 — Kenya and Kazakhstan have signed a series of strategic bilateral agreements covering trade, transport, mining, space technology, ICT, tourism, and climate cooperation during President William Ruto’s historic State Visit to Kazakhstan.

The agreements, signed in Astana during talks between President Ruto and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, are expected to deepen diplomatic and economic ties between Nairobi and Astana while opening new opportunities for trade, investment, technology transfer, and skills exchange.

President Ruto described the signing ceremony as a major milestone in relations between the two countries, saying the partnerships would lay the foundation for long-term cooperation and economic transformation.

“Witnessed the signing of bilateral agreements between Kenya and Kazakhstan in Astana during my State Visit, a milestone that places our cooperation on a solid and forward-looking trajectory,” Ruto said.

“The agreements cover ICT and e-government services, agriculture, transport and infrastructure, finance, tourism, climate action, mining and exploration, and space technology.”

He said the deals reflected a shared commitment to job creation, technology transfer, and market expansion.

“They form the backbone of a partnership that is gaining momentum and express our commitment to create jobs, facilitate skills transfer, and open new markets,” the President stated.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure that this growing partnership translates into tangible deliverables for the people of our two nations.”

Inaugural visit

The visit marks the first-ever official State Visit by a Kenyan president to the Central Asian nation since diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 1993.

Speaking during bilateral talks in Astana, Ruto described the trip as “deliberate and intentional,” aimed at elevating political and economic relations between Kenya and Kazakhstan.

“Your Excellency, Mr President, let me first and foremost, on my own behalf and on behalf of my delegation, thank you very much for extending an invitation to me and for the warm and gracious welcome that we have received,” Ruto said.

“We have felt the warmth of Astana. The meeting we held in 2023 in New York became a starting point for us to build on the relationship between our two countries established in 1993.”

Ruto also welcomed Kazakhstan’s decision to establish a resident embassy in Nairobi, saying the move underscored Astana’s commitment to stronger engagement with Kenya and the wider East African region.

“Your decision, Mr President, to have a resident ambassador in Nairobi underscores the importance you and your government attach to the relationship between Astana, Kazakhstan, and Nairobi, Kenya,” he said.

The President emphasized the growing commercial links between the two nations, particularly Kenya’s exports of tea, coffee, and agricultural produce to Kazakhstan, while positioning the Central Asian country as a gateway to the Eurasian market.

“I recognize the significant and growing trade relationship between our two countries — the export of our tea, our coffee, and other products into your great country — and the possibility and opportunity that exist to use your country as a gateway to the Eurasia region,” he added.

Relations between the two countries have accelerated in recent months following the opening of Kazakhstan’s embassy in Nairobi in June 2025. The mission has since played a key role in promoting trade and investment cooperation.

Earlier this year, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the Kazakh embassy, hosted the inaugural Kenya–Kazakhstan Business Forum in Nairobi, bringing together private sector players from both countries to explore investment opportunities.

Kazakhstan, the largest economy in Central Asia with a GDP exceeding $286 billion, is increasingly being viewed by Kenyan businesses as a strategic gateway to the broader Eurasian market.