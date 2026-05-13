DCI Links Armed Gang to Murder of Nakuru Reverend Julius Ndumia in Brutal Church Attack

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed that a criminal gang suspected of carrying out a series of violent robberies across Nakuru County is behind the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia.

Reverend Ndumia was killed on the night of Sunday, May 3, 2026, after armed assailants stormed his residence and church office, stealing cash, mobile phones, and other valuables. The attackers also injured the church watchman, who was rushed to hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

In a statement, investigators said early findings point to a well-organised gang that has been terrorising residents while disguising themselves in security forces uniforms to evade detection.

According to the DCI, the suspects are believed to have used an L1A1 firearm during the attack, a weapon also linked to other violent robberies in the region.

Detectives further revealed that the same criminal network is under investigation for a separate incident in which more than KSh600,000 was allegedly siphoned from a victim’s bank account and transferred to mobile money numbers linked to members of the gang.

The DCI said forensic experts are now conducting advanced examinations aimed at placing the suspects at the crime scene and strengthening the case as investigations intensify.

Authorities have vowed to dismantle the syndicate, which they say has been operating with increasing boldness across the county.

Investigations are ongoing.