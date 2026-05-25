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Govt Boosts Education Funding, Targets KSh765B Budget — Kindiki

Kindiki noted that the reduction of fees from KSh105,000 to KSh87,000 per year, together with the introduction of a modular curriculum and expansion of training institutions, has increased student enrollment from 297,000 in 2022 to over 718,000 currently.

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​NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to transforming the education sector through increased funding, improved infrastructure and expanded access to learning opportunities across the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of classrooms at Geturi Senior School in Mosocho, Kitutu Chache North Constituency, Kisii County, the Deputy President said the education budget has steadily grown from KSh500 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a historic KSh765 billion in the coming financial year.

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He noted that the recruitment of 100,000 teachers, alongside the construction of classrooms and laboratories, is aimed at improving the quality of education and creating a better learning environment for students.

On tertiary education, Kindiki said reforms in Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions have significantly boosted enrollment.

Kindiki noted that the reduction of fees from KSh105,000 to KSh87,000 per year, together with the introduction of a modular curriculum and expansion of training institutions, has increased student enrollment from 297,000 in 2022 to over 718,000 currently.

On matters politics, the Deputy President assured the people of Kisii that President and the Kenya Kwanza Administration believe in the rule of law, democracy and healthy political competition. He emphasized that the Government does not support or condone any form of election interference ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Deputy President emphasized that Kenya Kwanza does not require any illegal assistance to secure victory, maintaining that the administration’s development record will speak for itself.

He said Kenyans will ultimately have a choice between tangible development and empty political rhetoric.

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