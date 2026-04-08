Over 80 KMTC Graduates Placed in Germany as Demand for Physiotherapists Grows

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-Graduates from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) are making significant strides in the international job market, securing the largest share of recent healthcare placements in Germany.

Data from the African Business Community (ABC), an agency specialising in healthcare recruitment for the German market, shows that KMTC physiotherapy graduates have secured 84 positions in the ongoing recruitment cycle that began last year.

This places the College ahead of other institutions, with graduates from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology recording 27 placements, Moi University seven placements, and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology also contributing to the recruitment numbers.

“We are talking about graduates who have been placed in jobs this year alone. We are currently preparing an additional 159 to be placed as soon as they are ready,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Oluoch.

In March, KMTC hosted a delegation from ABC led by directors Armin Rupp and Rachael Kyalo to explore collaboration on preparing students for overseas healthcare careers.

The partnership focuses on building competencies aligned with international standards across key health professions.

As part of the programme, graduates receive support that includes German language training, professional recognition, and job placement services, enabling a smoother transition into the international workforce.

KMTC has intensified efforts to build partnerships with global institutions, focusing on expanding employment pathways for its graduates.

Dr. Oluoch noted that while KMTC graduates have previously secured placements in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and parts of Asia and Europe, this marks the first time the College is actively exploring opportunities in the German market.

Germany presents a significant opportunity due to its aging population and the growing burden of chronic conditions requiring rehabilitation services.

The World Health Organization has highlighted the rising global demand for physiotherapy services, noting that with more than 20 percent of Germany’s population aged 65 and above, the country faces widening workforce gaps in rehabilitation care.

Germany’s healthcare system is currently experiencing a shortage of more than 20,000 physiotherapists, creating strong demand for qualified professionals. KMTC graduates continue to stand out for their practical skills and adaptability in diverse healthcare settings.

One such graduate, Alex Omweri, described the opportunity as life-changing.

“I did not imagine my training would take me abroad. This opportunity is helping me grow both professionally and personally. KMTC gave me a strong foundation, and working here is expanding my skills,” he said.

ABC recruits healthcare professionals across multiple disciplines, including physiotherapists, nurses, dentists, dental technologists, community oral health officers, pharmacists, and occupational therapists, while also supporting candidates through credential recognition and professional transition processes.