Devani Seeks Court-Ordered Audit of Triton Petroleum Receivership

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Businessman Yagnesh Mohanlal Devani has filed a fresh case at the High Court of Kenya seeking a comprehensive audit of the running receivership of Triton Petroleum Company Limited.

The suit, lodged before the court’s Commercial and Tax Division through Echessa & Bwire Advocates LLP, names the company’s receivers and managers, Kenya Commercial Bank, the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank, and the Central Bank of Kenya as respondents.

The court has already certified the matter as urgent, ordering the respondents to file their replies within seven days.

In his application, Devani questions the transparency of the receivership, which has spanned 17 years, arguing that shareholders have not been provided with a full account of how the company’s assets have been handled over that period.

He claims there has been no clear record of asset disposals, recoveries, or the total proceeds realized, raising concerns over the management of Triton Petroleum’s estate. The filings also point to a lack of detailed explanation regarding expenses incurred throughout the receivership.

The businessman further accuses the lenders of failing to properly account for assets under their control, while alleging that the appointed receivers did not meet their fiduciary and statutory obligations.

The Central Bank of Kenya is also drawn into the dispute, with Devani faulting the regulator for allegedly failing to intervene despite its oversight role in the banking sector.

Through the case, he is seeking court orders compelling a full forensic audit of all transactions undertaken during the receivership, including asset sales, recoveries, and expenditures.

He is also pushing for an independent investigation into possible irregularities, a determination of liability among the parties involved, and compensation for losses he claims to have suffered.

The case could revive scrutiny into the collapse of Triton Petroleum and raise broader questions about accountability in corporate insolvency processes in Kenya.