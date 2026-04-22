Fishers in Kwale Trained on Maritime Safety Skills in Coast Guard Programme

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – The Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) has conducted a maritime safety training programme for fishers at the Vanga Beach Management Unit (BMU) in Kwale County, in a bid to enhance safety standards and reduce risks at sea.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said 40 fishers underwent both theoretical and practical sessions under the Safety Training for Fishers (STF) initiative, aimed at equipping them with essential skills for safer navigation and emergency preparedness.

The training covered the proper use of life jackets, basic first aid, and emergency response procedures, with officials emphasizing the importance of preparedness in minimizing accidents and fatalities in coastal waters.

“The programme seeks to empower fishers with the skills and knowledge to safely navigate through the waters while enhancing public safety,” KCGS said.

The agency noted that strengthening safety awareness among fishing communities is critical to improving resilience in Kenya’s coastal region, where fishing remains a key source of livelihood.

KCGS also acknowledged the support of partners, including the SWIOFC-NC partnership project funded by the Government of Sweden, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries, the Kenya Fisheries Service (KeFS), and the Kwale County Government.

The collaboration, the agency said, has played a crucial role in advancing community safety initiatives and promoting sustainable fishing practices along the coast.