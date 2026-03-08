Connect with us

Kenya

Zani-Led Team Ready to Hand Over NADCO, 10-Point Agenda Implementation Report

“The committee has remained diligent to its mandate and deliverables. The status report is ready for submission,” the Zani-led team said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – The committee overseeing the implementation of the 10-point agenda (COIN-10) and the National Dialogue Committee report, led by former nominated senator Agnes Zani, says all is set for the handing over of its findings and recommendations.

The team has been conducting stakeholder consultations since January and is slated to present its report to President William Ruto during a Kenya Kwanza-ODM parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday.

The committee was mandated to carry out extensive consultations with stakeholders, including government ministries, departments and agencies, civil society organisations, and members of the public before compiling the report.

Zani noted that plans to convene the Joint Parliamentary Group before the March 7 anniversary had to be adjusted following the death of Johanna Ng’eno, the MP for Emurua Dikirr.

The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) co-chaired by Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, was established in 2023 to address political tensions and propose reforms aimed at strengthening governance and electoral processes in the country.

