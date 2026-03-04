Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

‘You Made Life Beautiful,’ Ng’eno’s Wife mourns him in Moving Tribute

In her tribute, Ntutu set aside the public image of a fiery legislator and instead spoke of the man she met in her youth , a partner who grew with her through the uncertainties of early adulthood and built a life anchored in love and family.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – Grief hung heavy inside the Africa Gospel Church in Karen, Nairobi, on Wednesday as Naiyanoi Ntutu stood before a hushed congregation to bid farewell to her husband, Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johana Ng’eno.

In her tribute, Ntutu set aside the public image of a fiery legislator and instead spoke of the man she met in her youth as a partner who grew with her through the uncertainties of early adulthood and built a life anchored in love and family.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She described their journey as one that began when both were still discovering themselves, learning responsibility and purpose side by side. In those formative years, she said, Ng’eno became her source of reassurance and courage.

“To my beloved Joha, the husband of my youth, even saying your name carries a lifetime inside it. You were the love of my early days, when everything was still soft and full of possibility,” she mourned.

Her words shifted from their early romance to the home they created together  one filled with the laughter of their two children, Taparon and Chesang. She portrayed Ng’eno not as a distant political figure, but as an attentive father who wore his pride openly and cherished simple family moments.

She spoke of a man who knelt to play with his children, who watched them with admiration, and who carried their accomplishments as badges of honour. To them, she said, he was larger than life; to her, he was steady, kind and deeply present.

“You adored them. You held them with pride, you played with them, and you looked at them like they were your greatest accomplishments,” she said.

“In their eyes, you are a hero. In mine, you were a gentle, devoted father with the biggest heart.”

At several moments, her voice faltered as she reflected on the suddenness of his death in the February 28 helicopter crash in Chepkieb, Nandi County. The accident claimed six lives, including that of the pilot and four other passengers.

She described the loss as disorienting  like the abrupt silence after music has been playing for years. Yet even in sorrow, she affirmed that what they built together could not be erased. The family they raised, she said, would carry forward his spirit and values.

“Losing you feels like losing the music of my youth, the laughter, the dreams, the simplicity of believing we had endless time. It cannot erase the love, the memories, the family we created. You will always be my Joha. Rest gently, my love. You are forever part of me,” she said.

The memorial service, which honoured all six victims of the crash, drew leaders, colleagues and friends. Ngeno died Saturday, February 28, alongside six others in a chopper crash at Chepkieb in Nandi County.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

DCI Officer Arrested After Surrendering Over Wife’s Killing in Roysambu

The officer, identified as Daniel Macharia, is accused of fatally stabbing his wife, Florence Nyagah, at their apartment along Lumumba Drive in Roysambu.

3 minutes ago

Kenya

PS Hinga Credits MP Ng’eno for Weight Loss Support as he Opens Up on Online Bullying

Hinga said the experience highlighted how unforgiving digital spaces can be, noting that public figures often face intense scrutiny over personal matters.

19 minutes ago

Kenya

Govt Announces Up to Sh18,000 Monthly Pay Rise for Police Constables from July

The pay adjustment targets lower-ranking officers within the Kenya Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, and the National Youth Service.

1 hour ago

Top stories

PICTURE STORY:Tears and Farewell at Lee Funeral Home for Mosop Helicopter Tragedy Victims

Families and well-wishers of the six victims of the fatal helicopter crash in Mosop, Nandi County, gathered for a prayer and requiem service on...

1 hour ago

Top stories

DPP Approves Bribery Charges Against Makadara Prosecutor

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed that a review of the inquiry file forwarded by the EACC had revealed sufficient evidence...

2 hours ago

Top stories

IEBC Launches Special Voter Registration Drive for Young Kenyans at Uhuru Park

The registration desks have been set up alongside the ongoing People’s Dialogue Festival, a civic engagement forum bringing together citizens, political leaders, and civil...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Chirchir Unveils Major JKIA Expansion with Airport City and EPZ

KAA will upgrade the current runway and add a partial parallel taxiway, two rapid-exit taxiways, and a runway-end exit, boosting aircraft efficiency at the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DPP Seeks Justice as Shakahola Massacre Confessor Requests Leniency

Enos Amanya, also known as Haleluya, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and related offences connected to the deaths of 429 people.

4 hours ago